John ‘Sean’ English, Clonmel

John “Sean” English

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sean passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters Geraldine, Margaret, Patricia, Bernie, Mary, sons John, Gerry and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click the tab St Oliver’s. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

