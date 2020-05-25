John Ryan, Nenagh & Capparoe

John Ryan

Ballyhogan, Carrigatoher, Nenagh and formerly of Erinagh, Capparoe.

Due to current Government and HSE Guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at Ballywilliam Church at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Home Care or The Irish Cancer Society.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate John’s life will be held at a later date.

House strictly private please.

