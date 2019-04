Castlemarine, Cabra, Thurles and formerly of Finnahy, Upperchurch.

Reposing at his home, on Sunday evening from 4pm-8pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, arriving at 10:30am for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards at St. Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

House private Saturday and Monday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Center and the Irish Lung Society.