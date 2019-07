Yewston Nenagh and late of the Rower, Co Kilkenny.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Remains arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by service and cremation in Shannon at 2 o’clock

House private please.