Moate Commons, Clane, Kildare and late of Rosemount, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Suddenly at Naas Hospital.

Husband of Catherine.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm, with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.