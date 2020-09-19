John ‘Popo’ Coffey, Newport

Main Street, Newport.

Former ESB worker at Ardnacrusha.

He passed away on September 19th 2020 peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Celine and loving father of the late Geraldine, infant James and brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Maria, Betty and Celine, sons John, Pat and Ailbe, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Ailbe and Jim, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Monday for requiem mass at 11.30 am. The mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv if you search for NewportBirdhillToor.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Those attending are asked to adhere to government guidelines regarding social distancing and the number of people. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. House is private please.

