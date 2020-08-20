John O’Sullivan, Nenagh

Brothers of Charity, The Residential Bungalow, Foynes, Co. Limerick, late of Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Co. Limerick and formerly of Annbrook, Nenagh.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Brothers of Charity, Foynes.

Much loved eldest son of James (Jimmy) and the late Noreen O’Sullivan (nee Kinane), loving brother to Maria, Katherine, Jim and Peter.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews, Rory, Michael, Hugh, Kevin, Mark, Ella, Maeve, Eoghan and Ruairi, aunts, uncles, cousins and the friends, fellow residents and staff of his second family in Foynes.

John’s Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Saturday 22nd in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 10 o’clock. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines on social distancing, at all times, the mass will be limited to 50 people, those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie

A private cremation service for John will take place.

Jimmy and his family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Brothers of Charity Centres in Bawnmore and Foynes for the love and care given to John over many years.

May he Rest in Peace.

