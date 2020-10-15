John O’Shea, Newcastle, Clonmel

Mollough Abbey, Newcastle, Clonmel and formerly of Goatenbridge, who passed away at his residence following a short illness.

Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (nee Fitzpatrick), son Gerry, nephew Liam Ryan and grandniece Jackie. He will be very sadly missed by his son Seán, daughter Maria (Cahill), son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Bernadette, bother-in-law Tom Ryan, his grandchildren Kenneth, Jessica, Paudie, Rebecca and Mairéad, his greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass on Saturday, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

