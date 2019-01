Lisava, Cahir.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 1pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.