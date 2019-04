Tudor Drive, Prior Park, Clonmel.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 4.45 with removal at 6.45 to St Peter and Paul’s Church.

Funeral Liturgy on Thursday at 2 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association, Clonmel.