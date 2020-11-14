John O’Neill, Clonmel

Elm Park, Clonmel

13th November 2020 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Patsy, children Sheena, Fidelma, Thomas and John Anthony, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

John’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church at 10.15am on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 25 people in the church. John’s Funeral Mass may be watched live via the St. Mary’s Parish Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section below.

