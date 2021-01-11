John O’Dwyer, Clonmel

Old Spa Road, Clonmel.

10th January 2021 peacefully at home. (Predeceased by his son Aidan).

Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Kay, Sons Michael, Brian, Ronan and Mark, grandchildren Fiachra, Katie, Eoghan, Emily, Cian, Lily, Sean, Abby, Hugh, Tommy, Sharmaine and Ethan, daughters in law Ari, Leanna, Tiara and Sheelagh, son in law Seamus, sisters, brother, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

A Private Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Tuesday. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

House Strictly Private, Please.

