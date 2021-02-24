John Noel McHugh, Clonmel

John Noel McHugh

Inishlounaght, Clonmel. Died on February 22nd, 2021 peacefully at South Tipp General Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Mary, son Ronan, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Hazel, Kelley and Louise.

Private mass at 12 noon on Thursday at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, followed by private burial in Kilkenny.

