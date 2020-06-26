John Mulcahy, Clerihan

John Mulcahy

Ballinattin, Clerihan, Clonmel. June 25th 2020, in his 93rd year, peacefully at home in the tender care of his loving family.

John, pre deceased by his son Donal, his sisters Mary Ryan and Margaret Mockler ;deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Eamon, Margaret (Horan), Frances (Phelan), Mary (Leahy), Kevin and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law , brother in law Frank Fennelly, nephews, nieces, relatives , neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be private. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30 in St Michael’s Church, Clerihan, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please.

