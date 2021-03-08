John McNally, Thurles & Longford

John McNally

Leugh, Thurles and formerly of Longford, very peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, his father-in-law, Richard, mother-in-law Peggy and sister-in-law Patricia. John will be sadly missed by his wife Rose, sons Cillian and Emmet, daughter Eva, grandson Ellis, daughter-in-law, brothers Joe, Patrick, Kevin and Garrett, sisters Miriam and Prisca, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines due to covid restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

John’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in Killinan Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

No flowers please, donations, if desired can be made to North Tipperary Hospice or Thurles Tennis Club. A/C: Thurles Tennis Club, IBAN IE93BOFI 9044 6493370288. BIC BOFIIE2D

