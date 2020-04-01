John McKenna, Nenagh

John McKenna

Ballygraigue Nenagh & Late of Cookstown Co.Tyrone.

Peacefully at home on 1/4/2020.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Martha and Sean. Adored grandchildren Colin, Jack, Conor, Jason, Caitlyn, Eoin, Leo, Pierce, Ryan, Ceri, Aaron and Kedra. Brother Tom, sisters Mona, Teasie and Bernie. Daughter in law Sandra and by David. Brothers in law, sisters in law nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

In line with Government /HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all John’s relatives and friends, a small private funeral will be held.

Family will have a Memorial service in due course. Livestream of his funeral mass can be viewed this Friday at 10 o’clock by logging onto nenaghparish.ie