John McGrath, Ballyporeen and Clogheen

Galtee View, Clogheen and formerly of Shanbally, Clogheen

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne at C.U.H. John, loving husband of Bridget (nee Mulcahy) and dear dad of Paul, Kevin, Ciaran and Sean , Sadly missed by his loving wife and family ,brothers David and Jimmy, sister Anne, daughters in-law Aoife and Misty, grandchildren Saoirse and Fionn, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends and former colleagues at St Theresa’s Hospital.

Due to the HSE and government restrictions, John’s Funeral will take place privately.

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Clogheen Hospice.

May he rest in Peace

