John Maher, Templemore

Marion Road, Templemore.

23rd of January 2021.

Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Connie) and son Thomas.

Survived by his, sons Declan, John and Michael, daughters Anne and Imelda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, which can be viewed on www.Templemoreparish.ie followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

