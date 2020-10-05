John Lanigan Ryan, Ballycahill

Derrymore House, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Jacqueline, sons Seamus, Pat, Sean, Colum, Noel and Kevin, grandchildren Tricia, Jack, Daniel, Shane, Aoife, Calum, Cathal, Anna, Clara and Caoimhe, son in law Dermot, daughters in law Mary, Ger, Mary-B, Kay, Liz and Clodagh, sister in law Ita, nephews, nieces, close friends Pauline and Chris, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm, for family and friends with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings.

Arriving at the Church of St John the Baptist Clonoulty on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence