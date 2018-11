Knight Crescent, Nenagh and late of Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh this Wednesday evening from 4:30, with removal at 7 o’clock, arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Chruch Nenagh at 7:30.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Castletown graveyard Portroe.