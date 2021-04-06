John Killacky, Ballingarry

John Killacky

Lisbryan, Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, died April 6th, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Jackie and daughter Robyn, brothers Tim and Donal, sisters Ann, Tina and Margaret, aunts and uncles, nephews and niece’s, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family cremation will take place in accordance with pandemic restrictions.

House strictly private please.

If you would like to express your condolences, please use the online condolence section below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The North Tipperary Hospice.

The Killacky family thank you for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence