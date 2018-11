Romford, London and Miltown Clonoulty,

Reposing in Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Saturday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at the Church of John the Baptist, Clonoulty at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.