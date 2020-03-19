John Kelly, Moyne

John Kelly

Cooleeney, Moyne

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday evening from 4pm to 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy at 11-30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Due to the current situation, please use hand sanitiser and observe Government current recommendations, Church attendance is for Family only please, everyone is welcome to attend at the Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Richmond ICU, Beaumount Hospital.