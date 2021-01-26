John (Johnny) Ryan, Roscrea

135 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Johnny’s funeral cortege will leave his residence at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to arrive in St Cronan’s Church for 7pm.

Funeral Mass for Johnny will be on Thursday at 12noon followed by burial in adjoining new cemetery.

His Funeral mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Due to Government restrictions only 10 family members allowed in church.

