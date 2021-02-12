John ‘Johnny’ Ray, Nenagh

John (Johnny) Ray

Birr Road & late of Woodview Close Nenagh. Suddenly at home 10/2/2021.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Joan, parents Joe & Mary, sister Rosie and brother Joey. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters. Uncle Francis and aunt Teresa. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Johnny Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Remains arriving for Requiem mass this Sunday at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on radio 106.2 Fm.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

