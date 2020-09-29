John “Johnny” Dunne, Ballymackey

Killowney Little, Ballymackey, Toomevara & Rivervale Nursing Home Nenagh.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on September 28th 2020.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents John & Bridie Dunne.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Lynsey and Michelle & son Jack. Michelle’s partner Paul. Grandchildren Lily & James. Brothers Billy, Denis, Rodgie, Pat and Seamus, Sisters Breda and Margaret. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews & nieces cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Johnny Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Killowney Little, Ballymackey (E45 X528) this Wednesday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Remains arriving to Ballinree Church on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to covid-19 regulations current government guidelines are to be observed.

The Family wish to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu if desired to Rivervale Nursing home.

House private on Thursday morning please.

