John (Johnny) Corbett, Thurles and Rossmore

1 Beechwood Lawns, Thurles and formerly “The Spa”, Turraheen, Rossmore.

Due to Government guidelines a private family rosary will take place on Sunday evening at Dan Kennedy Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles.

Remains will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11am.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

Burial after Mass in Rossmore Graveyard.

