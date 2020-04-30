John Joe (JJ) O’Donnell, New Inn

Lower Woodenstown, New Inn, Cahir.

In line with current restrictions a private family funeral will take place this Friday at the Church Of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 3pm, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Joe Joe’s mass will be livestreamed on funeralslive.ie/john-joe-o-donnell

For those who would have liked to attend John Joe’s funeral but are unable to do so due to Government restrictions, please leave a message for the family on the RIP.ie website.

A memorial mass to celebrate John Joe’s life will be held at a later date.