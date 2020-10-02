John Joe Gleeson, Capparoe

Boherbawn, Capparoe, Nenagh.

1st. October 2020 peacefully in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh in his 92nd year.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee O’Meara). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Anne, son in law Denis, adored grandchildren, Aoife and Claire, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving at our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Saturday October 3rd for Requiem Mass at 2.30 p.m.. Burial afterwards in Kilmore cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

House Private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence