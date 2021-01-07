John Healy, Ashbury

Castleholdings, Ashbury, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Anna and Maeve.

Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, nieces and nephews Neil, Maurice, Margaret, Claire, Anne, Joan and Barbara, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Due to government guidelines John’s Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 people).

Private removal on Saturday morning (travelling down Green St., Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please.

Please leave messages of condolences on the link below.

