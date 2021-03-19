John Garrigan, Nenagh

Rathnaleen Nenagh.

Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital surrounded by his beloved family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and his family Brendan, Damien and Sinead. Grandson Eoin, Brother Tadgh and sister Ann. Nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

John’s remains will arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Requiem mass this Sunday at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to be in attendance but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 FM.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence