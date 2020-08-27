John Frewen, Fethard and Australia

Sydney, Australia, and formerly of Tullamaine, Fethard, on August 23rd 2020.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Rachel, Kate and son-in-law James, son Chris and partner Courtney, grandchildren Patrick, Samuel, Conor and Olivia, brothers Will and Bob, sisters Maura, Hannah and Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Internment will take place in Australia and arrangements will be announced later. A Mass in memory of John will take place at a later date in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard.

