John Freeman, Thurles

Bohernanave, Thurles.

Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents William and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his brother Dermot, cousins, neighbours and many friends in the soccer, fishing and music communities.

Following government guidelines John’s funeral is private.

John’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Thursday 22nd April at 10am via station bridge, to arrive at the Cathedral of Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

House strictly private.

