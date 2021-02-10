John Frawley, Dublin & Nenagh

John Frawley,

Firhouse, Dublin 24, and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his family on 8th February, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Rose and much loved father of Julianne and Michele . John will be forever loved and sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Brian, his adored granddaughters Emily, Saorise and Hannah, sister Kitty, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only.

John’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from the Church of St. Mary of The Rosary, Nenagh at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-mary-of-the-rosary at 11am on Friday morning.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices or by using the condolence section at the bottom of this page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence