John Fitzpatrick, Clonmel & Carlow

Rockfield ,Glenconnor, Clonmel Co. Tipperary and late of Leighlinbridge, Co.Carlow (retired ESB Staff).

Peacefully on Saturday 19th December 2020 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Husband of the late Nora Fitzpatrick (Nee Stack).

Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael, John, Patrick and PJ. grandchildren Jason, Daniel, Mary and Chloe, daughters in law Breda and Ana, PJ’s partner Amy, nephews, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

John’s Funeral cortége will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Sunday evening at 7.30pm. Requiem mass at 12 noon on Monday followed by burial in St. Patrick,s cemetery.

House Private Please

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click the tab St Oliver’s.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

