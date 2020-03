Derry, Rathcabbin.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Tullamore Road, Birr on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin arriving at 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 followed by burial in Bonaham cemetery.

No flowers please – donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.