Oldcastle, Ahenny, Carrick on Suir.

Leaving his residence at 10 o’clock on Sunday for requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen at 10.30.

For anyone who wishes to pay their respect, they may do so on the roadside between Oldcastle and Faugheen via Clashnasmut/Newtown on his final journey.

In line with current restrictions and to ensure the safety of John’s family the house, church and graveside are strictly private.