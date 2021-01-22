John Dunphy, Ahenny

John Dunphy

Oldcastle, Ahenny, Co. Tipperary. John passed away peacefully on January 7th 2021 after a lifetime of dedication to the farming community.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Sheila, his sons James and Seán, daughter Laura, granddaughter Niamh, brothers Dick, Shomie and Noel, his sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

In line with current restrictions and to ensure the safety of John’s family, house, church and grave-side are strictly private.

Leaving his residence at 10am on Sunday January 24th for requiem mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen at 10.30am.

For anyone who wishes to pay their respects, they may do so on the roadside between Oldcastle and Faugheen via Clashnasmut/Newtown on his final

journey.

To express condolences, a message of support may be left in the online condolence book below.

