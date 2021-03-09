John Dunne, Mullinahone

John Dunne

The Islands, Mullinahone.

Deeply regretted by son; Andrew, Daughters Marie and Susan, Sister; Ann Kelly, brother-in-law Tony Kelly, daughter-in-law Katie, sons-in-law Tommy and Karl, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to Covid 19 Restrictions, John’s funeral shall be private.

Reposing at his son’s residence in Ballingarry.

Removal this Wednesday morning to the Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Modeshill Cemetery.

