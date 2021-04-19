John David (Sean) Flannery, Nenagh

John David (Sean) Flannery

“Rosamile”, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and formerly of Pearse Street.

April 14th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his darling wife Marie and loving family Gillian, Pauline, Derval, Gemma, Miriam, Anne and David, predeceased by his brothers Kevin, Jimmy, Donal and infant brother Tim and his sisters Pauline and Imelda.

Sadly missed by his loving family, siblings Rev. Fr. Pascal, Nancy, Laurence and Clare, sons-in-law Pat O’Connor, Jim Ryan, Aidan Kennedy, Sean McSherry and Declan Mulcahy, daughter-in-law Giulia Vallone, all his loving grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Government Guidelines, a private family funeral for Sean has taken place.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

