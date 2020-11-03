John Daly, Borrisokane

John Daly

Rathmore, Borrisokane.

Private Removal from Sullivan’s funeral home Borrisokane on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s church Borrisokane arriving at 10-45 am for family funeral mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery. Mass will be streamed on https://www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on http://www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane .

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. John’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

