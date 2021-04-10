John Crawford, Thurles

Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles.

Peacefully, after a short illness.

Under the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

Predeceased by his brother Liam and sister Eileen.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Rosemarie, son Brendan, daughter Carol, daughter in law Ellen, brothers Pat and Gerard, sisters Ann, Bridie and Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former colleagues in Bord na Mona and Marathon Petroleum Cork, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines John’s funeral is private.

John’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday 13th April at 10.45 am to arrive at St Kevin’s Church Littleton at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

No flowers please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

House Strictly Private.

