John Collins, Thurles

Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of Johnny, Josie and family at their residence at Mullanbrack, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Sheila (née Crowe). Will be sadly missed by his sons Jimmy, Tommy and Johnny, daughters Nuala O’ Donovan (Kilteely, Co Limerick), and Ann McGann (Stillorgan, Co Dublin), grandchildren Ronan, Niamh, Katie, Christopher, Sean, Padraig and Chloe, daughters in law Josie and Breda, sons in law Michael and Paddy, brother Jim, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines John’s funeral cortége will leave Mullanbrack on Sunday 27th December at 10.10am , travelling via Kennedy Park to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for private Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

