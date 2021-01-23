John Carry, Roscrea & Galway

Barnaboy, Tullaskeagh, Roscrea and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Jacqueline and Linda, sister Gret (Ballinasloe), sons-in-law Paul and PJ, grandchildren Colin, Rachel, Evan and Laura, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neigbours and large circle of friends.

John’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (10 people).

Private removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.15 (Travelling down the Knock Rd., across the bypass, along the New Road, down Rosemount, up Castle St., down Limerick St., up Abbey St, and through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence