John Brennan, Moycarkey

John Brennan

Pouldine, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 9th of February 2021, after a short illness, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Bridget, daughters Aisling and Caoimhe, brothers in law, sisters in law, Aunts in law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Requiem mass on Friday morning the 12th of February at 11.30am, in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Interment in Moycarkey new cemetery afterwards.

