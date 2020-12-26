Johanna (Josie) Ryan nee Hayes, Templederry

Cloghinch, Templederry, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving children Eamon, Sean, Mary, Joe, Brendan and Michael, son in law Tom, daughters in law, Maura, Noeleen and Ticia, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines, a private family funeral mass will take place on Sunday 27th December at 1pm in the church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry followed by burial in the new cemetery Templederry.

The mass can be viewed on the Templederry Parish Youtube Channel.

