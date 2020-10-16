Johanna Joan Guidera nee O’Connell, Roscrea

Cloncracken, Roscrea

Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her sons John, Anthony and Brendan, brother Dan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines Joan’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (25 people allowed). Her remains will arrive at Ballybritt Church on Sunday morning at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

House strictly private please.

