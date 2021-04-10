Joe Starr, Nenagh

Mitchel Street, Nenagh.

April 9th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret and his brother Johnny.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Angela, daughters Veronica and Florence, son-in-law Seamus Ryan, brother Mick, sister Alice, sisters-in-law Teresa Starr and Mary Kennedy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Joe will take place on Monday 12th, departing from his home at 12.30pm, to arrive for 1pm Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Kenyon Street, Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

