Joe O’Regan, Thurles

Joe O’Regan

Monakeeba and formerly Bohernanave, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nancy, brother Tim, sister Mary and grand-daughter Amy. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Julie, sons Jim, Joe and Paul, daughters Angela, AnneMarie and Catherine, grandchildren Mark, Alexa, Jaidon, Jamie, Emily, Ava, Clara, Katie and Sophie, daughters in law Stephanie, sons in law Pakie and Declan, brothers Paddy, Paul, Gerard and John, sister Catherine, mother in law Winnie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Following government guidelines, Joe’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday, 6th February, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

House Strictly Private.

