The Farm yard, Castlelough, Nenagh and late of Drumslinne, Portroe

Reposing at his sister, Alison Kennedy’s home, The Farmyard, this Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Remains arriving to St Mary’s Church Portroe for Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Seymour’s of Portroe darts team charitable fund